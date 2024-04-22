WASA Cuts Off 60 Sewerage Connections
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 06:25 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The revenue teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected sewerage connections of 60 defaulters during the last one-week.
According to official sources, the revenue department of the agency also made a recovery of Rs 2.
6 million during the week.
As many as 35 connections were disconnected in the west zone and recovery of over Rs 982,672 was made while 25 connections were disconnected in the east zone in addition to recovery of over Rs 1.8 million from consumers.
