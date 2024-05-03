Open Menu

WASA Cuts Off Water Supply, Sewerage Connection Of 18 Colonies

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

WASA cuts off water supply, sewerage connection of 18 colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Friday cut off water supply and sewerage connection of 18 defaulting residential colonies and gave a deadline for two day to 30 others for payment of pending dues.

According to official sources, on the instructions of Managing Director Amir Aziz, the teams have identified 52 default residential colonies of which connections of 18 have been severed. The developers of 30 colonies have been directed to clear their dues within two days, otherwise their connection will also be disconnected. However, the owners of 4 other colonies had paid their pending charges.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications r ..

Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received

16 minutes ago
 PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

47 minutes ago
 5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies toda ..

5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

2 hours ago
 Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira K ..

Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan

2 hours ago
 iCube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first ..

ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission

3 hours ago
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to conf ..

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia

4 hours ago
 Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

5 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan