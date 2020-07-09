UrduPoint.com
WASA De-silting Campaign In Full Swings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:27 PM

WASA de-silting campaign in full swings

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) launched desilting campaign in the city which is in full swings to provide smooth sewerage facilities to the residents during monsoon and rainy season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) launched desilting campaign in the city which is in full swings to provide smooth sewerage facilities to the residents during monsoon and rainy season.

A spokesman of the agency said Thursday that as many as 85,000 manholes were under the jurisdiction of WASA Faisalabad city and silt was removed from sewerage channel-1 Saeed Abad, Mattopura Channel Johar Colony and various other localities,adding that the operation would be completed before monsoon.

He urged citizens to avoid throwing solid waste in the sewerage lines, other wise strict action would be taken against irresponsible elements.

