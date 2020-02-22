WASA decides to increase water bills up to 100 percent

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Cantonment Board Rawalpindi have decided to increase water bills up to 100 percent before the announcement of new budget of financial year (2020-21)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Cantonment board Rawalpindi have decided to increase water bills up to 100 percent before the announcement of new budget of financial year (2020-21).All proposals have been prepared in this regard.

Water tax and cleanliness tax of all commercial consumers, non-commercial consumers, laundry, hotels, bakeries, factories, service stations, beauty parlors, educational institutions, academies, and plazas have been enhanced.Property tax and property transfer tax will also be increased from new financial Year.This hike will be implemented after approval from related authorities.