Wasa Decides To Increase Water Tariff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:14 PM

Wasa decides to increase water tariff

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to increase the water tariff to increase its revenue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to increase the water tariff to increase its revenue.

Talking to APP, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that the WASA is currently charging Rs 98 for five marla house, which would be enhanced to Rs 225, which according to him is essential to meet charges of expenditures and other spending on different projects.

To a question, he informed that teams have been formed to start the crackdown against defaulters of water bills and those engaged in water theft. Those engaged in misuse of water and involved in non-payment of water bills will be fined,besides collecting the pending dues from them.

He also directed the tube-well operators and technical staff to implement standard operating measures to protect machinery and provide a smooth supply of water to consumers.

