WASA decides to increase water tariff

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to increase the water tariff to 200% to increase its revenue.

Talking to APP, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said WASA is currently charging Rs98 for five marla house, which would be enhanced to Rs225, which according to him is essential to meet charges of expenditures and other spending on different projects.

In a question, he informed that teams have been formed to start the crackdown against defaulters of water bills and those engaged in water theft.

Those engaged in misuse of water and involved in non-payment of water bills will be fined, and that's in addition to collecting the pending dues from them.

WASA will also terminate illegal water connections under this drive, he added. He also directed the tubewell operators and technical staff to implement standard operating measures to protect machinery and provide a smooth supply of water to consumers.