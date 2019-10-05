WASA decides to scale up water charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has decided to scale up water charges to enhance its income and overcome fiscal deficit.In this regard board has already extended approval.

The waters charges both for domestic and commercial consumers are being enhanced.

WASA has sent a 5-page summary in connection with enhancement in water charges to senior provincial minister Mian Mehmood ur Rashid and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to seek approval.According to WASA sources separate rates have been fixed for 3, 5, 10 marlas and one kanal and beyond one kanal homes and bunglows.

Commercial rate will also be set as per areas. Earlier one water bill was served to owner of a plaza and now bills will be sent separately to every shop in the plaza and under one shop, one bill scheme WASA will increase its revenue.