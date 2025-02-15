WASA declares drought emergency in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has declared a drought emergency in Rawalpindi and water restrictions have been imposed.

According to Managing Director (MD) WASA Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, the WASA Rawalpindi always strives to provide water, sewerage and drainage facilities to the citizens as per the vision of the Punjab government. However, due to the recent drought, rapidly growing population, various commercial activities and limited resources, the agency is facing severe difficulties in fulfilling its responsibilities, he told here Saturday.

In view of the confronted situation, it has been decided to impose a drought emergency in Rawalpindi, he added.

He informed that a water conservation campaign had been launched across the city. Due to lack of rain during last three months, there was a sharp decline in water level of the dams and underground reserves, due to which it has become difficult to maintain a balance between demand and supply.

Rawalpindi city requires 68 million gallons water, while 51 million gallons water is being provided from the existing resources, he said adding, keeping this in mind, a campaign has been started to prevent unnecessary use and waste of water while the proper use of water is being encouraged.

Fines are being imposed on the violators and their connections are being disconnected for wastage of water and unnecessary use.

Solid steps are also being taken for better maintenance of the sewerage system.

The citizens have also been requested to cooperate with WASA authorities. The citizens should keep in mind that the sewer lines are only for drainage of waste water and not for dumping garbage and rubbish. The household consumers and hotel owners are requested to put used ghee or other items containing ghee or butter in a container and throw them in the dustbin instead of throwing into the sewer system.

The consumers are advised to follow the instructions otherwise, various measures including warning notices, fines and disconnection may be taken against the violators.

The public is appealed to be careful in using water in view of the possible shortage of water and not to waste water.

The MD also visited different city areas and reviewed the ongoing actions against the consumers involved in water wastage.