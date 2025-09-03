Wasa declares emergency as flood waters touch waste water treatment plant at Suraj Miani

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Multan has declared emergency and kept its plan in ready-to-operate mode after Chenab flood waters touched Akbar Flood Bund, the first defense line to protect the city of saints and its waste water treatment plant, country biggest facility that has now stopped outflow into the river for its protection as Chenab witnessed high flood situation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Multan has declared emergency and kept its plan in ready-to-operate mode after Chenab flood waters touched Akbar Flood Bund, the first defense line to protect the city of saints and its waste water treatment plant, country biggest facility that has now stopped outflow into the river for its protection as Chenab witnessed high flood situation.

Managing Director Wasa Khalid Raza Khan visited the wastewater treatment plant and declared emergency after the flood wave touched the facility that is spread over 180 acres area inside Akbar Flood Bund in Suraj Miani in the city's suburbs, and treats 60 million gallons of wastewater per day that comes from 30 per cent of the city’s population.

The decision to close the outflow drain was taken after floodwater damaged the drain.

MD Wasa also visited the 3-kilometer long flood protection Bund where scores of people were already present availing shelter from flood waters.

He said that Wasa was committed to keep the city’s sewerage and water supply system operational as per orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, secretary housing Noorul Amin Mengal and DG Punjab Wasa Tayyab Fareed.

He also promised to continue to supply drinking water to the relief camps through water bousers.