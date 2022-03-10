UrduPoint.com

WASA Declares Emergency To Recover Pending Dues

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 06:34 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) declared emergency for recovery of pending dues from defaulters after disconnection of electricity connections of WASA here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) declared emergency for recovery of pending dues from defaulters after disconnection of electricity connections of WASA here on Thursday.

In a directive issued here, the Managing Director (MD) WASA Qaisar Raza had directed officers to speed up recovery from defaulters.

Different government departments were defaulters of over Rs 136.9 million of WASA including Bahauddin Zakariya University, Railways, Irrigation, BISE, Chanab Colony, Central jail, district jail, ADLG office, Rescue 1122, Women university, Nishtar Colony, civil line college, NFC Institute, Social Welfare Complex, DIG Jail, Land Record Authority, Building department, District council, Market committee, Police line training college, general bus stand, district courts, natural gas power station, sports complex, DHQ hospital, Grid station Vehari road, civil works WAPDA colony and many other government departments.

The MD WASA formed special teams of the department to ensure recovery of pending dues from defaulters. He urged WASA consumers to cooperate with the department to counter financial issues of WASA. He said WASA was suffering financial issues as the WASA tariff had not been increased since 2004.

It is pertinent to mention here that Multan Electric Power Company (MEPOC) had disconnected different electricity connection of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in last few days over default in payment of electricity bills.

