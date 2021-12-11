WASA declares every Saturday as car free day

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Zahid Aziz has declared every Saturday as car free day for WASA in view of the deteriorating situation of the air quality index in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Zahid Aziz has declared every Saturday as car free day for WASA in view of the deteriorating situation of the air quality index in the provincial capital.

According to WASA sources here on Saturday, MD said that WASA officers and staff would come to office on cycles or through public transport on every Saturday. He said that WASA had minimized the use of heavy machinery to control smog.

Zahid Aziz said that WASA in its bills was creating awareness among its 700,000 consumers to control smog.

It is pertinent to mention here that WASA 'Anti Smog Cycling Awareness Campaign' has entered into sixth week.