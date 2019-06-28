UrduPoint.com
WASA Delegation Visits Safe City Authority Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) vice chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood along with a delegation of WASA officials visited Safe City Authority headquarters on Thursday.

WASA VC and the delegation met the Safe City Authority Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and DSP Shahid, says a press release issued here.

Sheikh Imtiaz said, office bearers of the authority would email complaints related to WASA on daily basis to the Complainant Monitoring Cell WASA headquarters.

The complaints received through Safe City Authority would be forwarded to the relevant officer for redressal.

He said Safe City Authority with the help of their cameras should also point out citizens and shopkeepers throwing garbage in nullahs and sewerage system so that action could be taken against such elements.

Safe City Authority Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan said the authority would extend all possible support to WASA.

