MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) special desilting campaign was under way.

The sewerage sub-divisions presented a report about desilting campaign to Wasa MD Rao Muhammad Qasim.

The teams desilted sewerage in Shamsabad, New Multan, Gulgasht, Suraj Miani and other subdivisions, said a press release issued here on Friday.