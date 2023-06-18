WASA desilting campaign in Faisalabad in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched desilting campaign in the city which is in full swing currently to save people from any water drainage related problems during the upcoming monsoon season.

Talking to APP on Sunday, WASA spokesman said that Managing Director Engineer Khalid Raza Khan was supervising the desilting campaign. During the first phase, main sewerage channels of the city were being cleared. He said that solid waste from Channel Four Elahi Abad, Amin Park, Channel-1 Syed Abad Colony, Rehman Abad and the adjacent localities had so far been removed with the help of heavy machinery.

He said that there were more than 90,000 manholes in Faisalabad city, which were under the jurisdiction of WASA to provide sewerage facility to people.

A number of manholes were choked and creating problems of overflow in different parts of the city. He regretted that people threw various items in the manholes including bricks, remains of building-construction material, etc. He said WASA had decided to launch a comprehensive desilting drive in the city and remove entire silt from all manholes and sewerage channels.

He said a special committee was constituted to probe the matter and trace those who threw solid items and building material in the sewerage lines and gutters. "WASA spends millions of rupees for desilting, but some irresponsible elements throw solid items in the sewerage lines, which choke the entire system and cause overflow of gutters," he added.