WASA detaches 20 connections of defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a crackdown against its defaulters and detached water supply connections of 20 defaulters.

WASA spokesman said here on Thursday that Director Revenue Sheharyar Hasan was supervising operation against defaulters, adding that WASA officials had removed water supply and sewerage connections of 20 defaulters in Lasani Colony.

Similarly, four defaulters were issued tickets and Rs.527,000 was recovered from other defaulters at Jaranwala Road, he added.