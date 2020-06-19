WASA detaches connections 18 defaulters

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has took drastic action against chronic defaulters and detached 18 water supply and sewerage connections in two housing colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has took drastic action against chronic defaulters and detached 18 water supply and sewerage connections in two housing colonies.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary today that a vigorous campaign has been launched against chronic defaulters who are enjoying best services without paying dues of the agency.

He said that agency is facing severe financial constraints and its time and again appealed its consumers to pay WASA bills and other dues but some elements are not paying any heed to these requests.

Therefore, WASA has launched crackdown against its defaulters and detached water supply & severage connections of 18 defaultes in two housing colonies besides unearthing 8 illegal connections and conducting challans of 8 other consumers.

MD WASA also directed the recovery staff and revenue officers of the agency to expedite efforts for achieving recovery targets of this fiscal year and in this connection, strict action would be taken against all chronic defaulters without any discrimination.