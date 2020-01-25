WASA detaches connections of 400 defaulters

(@imziishan)

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has detached water supply and sewerage connections of 400 defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has detached water supply and sewerage connections of 400 defaulters.

A WASA spokesman said on Saturday that on the special directives of Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), a crackdown was initiated on defaulters about one month ago.

During this period, the WASA teams detached water supply and sewerage connections of 400 defaulters in Green Town, New Green Town, Haidar Abad, Lasani Garden, Nawab Block Daewoo Road, Ismaeel City, Khiyaban Garden, Marzi Pura, Model Town A-block & B-block, Shehbaz Town, Liaqat Town, People's Colony, Madina Town, Allama Iqbal Colony and Sir Syed Town.

Cases of these defaulters have also been sent to the court of special judicial magistrate for further action, he added.