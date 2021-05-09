UrduPoint.com
WASA Devise Eid Ul Fitr Plan To Ensure Uninterrupted Water Supply

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

WASA devise Eid ul Fitr plan to ensure uninterrupted water supply

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on the directive of Chairman Tariq Mehmood has evolved Eid ul Fitr plan, cancelling the Eid holidays of its operational staff related to water and sewerage sections.

According to WASA spokesman, tube well operators, valve men, sewer staff and other teams would remain on duty during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

Similarly, the Water Supply Complaint offices of the city would also remain opened on Eid holidays set up at Liaquat Bagh Telephone No. 051-5555489, Shamsabad Telephone No. 051-4845143, Commercial Market Telephone No. 051-5387065, Khayaban Sir Syed Telephone No. 051-4834733 Gulzar Quaid Telephone No. 051-5955962, Assistant Director Water Supply Khaliq Afzal Telephone No. 0334-0004908, Sub Engineer Raja Muhammad Shoaib Telephone No. 0334-9596568, and the relevant Supervisor will supervise these Complaint Offices.

For water supply complaints of PP-13 in Dhama Syedan and Chak Jalaluddin, the complaint receiver will be Ali Haider mobile number 0316-1715655 and sub engineer Saadullah mobile number 0316-5114296.

while, water browser section Liaquat Bagh telephone number 051-5555489 , Water Works No. 1 Syedpur Road Telephone No. 051-9290491, Gulzar Quaid Telephone No. 051-5955962, Khayaban Sir Syed Telephone No. 051-4834733 would open under the supervision of Water Bowser Section Mohammad Ashfaq Mobile No. 0333-4050650. Complaint Office for Sewerage System Complaints Moti Mahal Telephone No. 051-9280008, Commercial Market Office Telephone No. 051-9290494, Khayaban Sir Syed Sewerage Office Telephone No. 051-4834733 and Bagh Sardaran Telephone No. 051-5538548 as usual.

These Complaints Offices Supervision Focal Person Director Sewerage Ahmed Manzoor Telephone No. 0332-8361949 and Resource Sub Engineer Muhammad Ali Gulraiz Mobile No. 0336-5376152 will be on duty and in case of any emergency citizens can contact these officers.

He informed that the MD and Deputy MD would monitor the overall water supply situation during Eid holidays, adding, WASA had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eid holidays and all out efforts would be made to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the citizens on Eid.

