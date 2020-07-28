WASA devises Eid plan

The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has devised a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has devised a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha 2020.

A spokesman for the agency said on Tuesday that leaves of the WASA staff had been cancelled and all employees directed to ensure their presence at their duty points during the Eid days.

He said that water supply and sewerage system would remain functional round-the-clock during the Eid days whereas special camps had been set up in various parts of the city to deal with any emergency situation due to rains.

He said that WASA had released contact numbers of its staff and officers and people should contact them in any emergency.

Their complaints would be redressed on top priority basis during the Eid days.

He said that entire machinery had also been put in working condition to deal with emergencies. However, the public cooperation was imperative for functioning of trouble-free sewerage system on Eidul Azha.

He appealed to the general public not to throw solid waste and entrails of sacrificed animals in the sewerage lines and gutters. They should drop such things in special containers and skips, placed by the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) across the city.