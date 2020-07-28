UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Devises Eid Plan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:34 PM

WASA devises Eid plan

The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has devised a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has devised a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha 2020.

A spokesman for the agency said on Tuesday that leaves of the WASA staff had been cancelled and all employees directed to ensure their presence at their duty points during the Eid days.

He said that water supply and sewerage system would remain functional round-the-clock during the Eid days whereas special camps had been set up in various parts of the city to deal with any emergency situation due to rains.

He said that WASA had released contact numbers of its staff and officers and people should contact them in any emergency.

Their complaints would be redressed on top priority basis during the Eid days.

He said that entire machinery had also been put in working condition to deal with emergencies. However, the public cooperation was imperative for functioning of trouble-free sewerage system on Eidul Azha.

He appealed to the general public not to throw solid waste and entrails of sacrificed animals in the sewerage lines and gutters. They should drop such things in special containers and skips, placed by the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) across the city.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Company 2020 All Top Rains

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

6 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

6 minutes ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

11 minutes ago

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

25 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.