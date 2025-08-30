Open Menu

Wasa Directed For Full-capacity Pumping After Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Wasa directed for full-capacity pumping after rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema

directed staff to ensure full-capacity pumping for speedy drainage after rain.

He visited various city areas on Saturday to review post-rain drainage measures and directed

that all pumping machinery particularly at Elahiabad Disposal Station should be run at full

capacity to ensure immediate removal of rainwater.

He inspected Samundri Road, Warispura, Elahiabad and other localities where rainwater

had accumulated.

He also examined the steps taken by field staff for quick disposal of rainwater and instructed

on-ground teams to perform their duties with greater dedication so that no spot remained

waterlogged after rainfall.

He also checked dewatering sets, sucker machines and other equipment operating at ponding points

and directed for their maximum utilization to speed up drainage.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

23 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

24 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

24 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

24 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

24 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

24 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

24 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

24 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

24 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan