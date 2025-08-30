Wasa directed for full-capacity pumping after rain

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema

directed staff to ensure full-capacity pumping for speedy drainage after rain.

He visited various city areas on Saturday to review post-rain drainage measures and directed

that all pumping machinery particularly at Elahiabad Disposal Station should be run at full

capacity to ensure immediate removal of rainwater.

He inspected Samundri Road, Warispura, Elahiabad and other localities where rainwater

had accumulated.

He also examined the steps taken by field staff for quick disposal of rainwater and instructed

on-ground teams to perform their duties with greater dedication so that no spot remained

waterlogged after rainfall.

He also checked dewatering sets, sucker machines and other equipment operating at ponding points

and directed for their maximum utilization to speed up drainage.