Wasa Directed For Prompt Response To Complaints
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Amir Aziz on Monday directed
the staff to take prompt action for redressal of public complaints.
Chairing a meeting, the MD directed the officers to improve coordination for
resolving problems.
He said the construction directorate was responsible for cleanliness of main channel
and directed the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy and implement it
for early redressal of public complaints.
