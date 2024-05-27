Wasa directed for prompt response to complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Amir Aziz on Monday directed

the staff to take prompt action for redressal of public complaints.

Chairing a meeting, the MD directed the officers to improve coordination for

resolving problems.

He said the construction directorate was responsible for cleanliness of main channel

and directed the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy and implement it

for early redressal of public complaints.