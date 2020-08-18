WASA directed to complete de-silting within a week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary has directed the WASA officers and staff to complete de-silting of sewerage channels within a week.

A spokesman of the WASA said here on Tuesday that Managing Director WASA was positively monitoring the de-silting campaign which was at final stage across the city.

He said that heavy machinery and trained manpower was being used to de-silt the complicated sewerage channels.

He said that WASA had completed de-silting process in Channel-III Arshad Town, Channel-IV Ahmad Nagar, Jhang Road, Saif Abad, Naimat Abad, Madan Pura, Murad Abad, Fareed Colony, Raza Abad, Millat Town, Noor Pur, Johar Colony, Shadman, islam Nagar, Gulistan Colony, Rachna Town, Sitiana Road and Gulzar Colony, he added.

The spokesman also appealed the people not to throw garbage or plastic items and shopping bags in the sewerage channels as these caused chocking of the system.