UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Directed To Complete De-silting Within A Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

WASA directed to complete de-silting within a week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary has directed the WASA officers and staff to complete de-silting of sewerage channels within a week.

A spokesman of the WASA said here on Tuesday that Managing Director WASA was positively monitoring the de-silting campaign which was at final stage across the city.

He said that heavy machinery and trained manpower was being used to de-silt the complicated sewerage channels.

He said that WASA had completed de-silting process in Channel-III Arshad Town, Channel-IV Ahmad Nagar, Jhang Road, Saif Abad, Naimat Abad, Madan Pura, Murad Abad, Fareed Colony, Raza Abad, Millat Town, Noor Pur, Johar Colony, Shadman, islam Nagar, Gulistan Colony, Rachna Town, Sitiana Road and Gulzar Colony, he added.

The spokesman also appealed the people not to throw garbage or plastic items and shopping bags in the sewerage channels as these caused chocking of the system.

Related Topics

Water Road Jhang Gulistan

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

29 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

59 minutes ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.