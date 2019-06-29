UrduPoint.com
WASA Directed To Complete De-silting Within A Week

Sat 29th June 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhary has directed the WASA to complete de-silting of the sewerage channels within a week in as monsoon and rainy season ahead.

WASA spokesman said here Saturday that Managing Director was monitoring the de-silting campaign which was at final-stage across the city.

He said that heavy machinery and trained manpower being used to de-silt the complicated sewerage channels in the city.

The MD WASA will also visit various areas including D-Type Colony, Akbar Abad, etc. to monitor de-silting campaign and issued necessary directions in this regard.

He appealed the citizens not to throw solid things, plastic items and shopping bags in the sewerage channels as these caused chocking of the sewerage system and overflow of gutters.

