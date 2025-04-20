WASA Directed To Complete Desilting Before Monsoon Season
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has been directed to complete desilting of sewerage channels and drains before monsoon rains.
A WASA spokesman said that during an online meeting, Director General WASA Authority Punjab Tayyab Fareed said that efficient and rapid drainage during the monsoon season must be ensured at all costs.
The DG WASA also directed authorities to mobilize and utilize all available resources for timely water disposal.
The spokesman said that DG Tayyab Fareed was briefed on the pre-monsoon preparations by WASA Faisalabad particularly the special desilting campaign for sewer lines and main channels.
The DG appreciated the initiative and directed that the desilting process must be fully completed before the onset of the monsoon season so as to ensure provision of high-quality drainage services during heavy rains.
He also directed the WASA body to work on enhancing their revenue recovery efforts to further improve water supply and sanitation services. In this connection, the field staff was also directed to take strict legal action against defaulters, the WASA spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA directed to complete desilting before monsoon season5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP slams government over non-payment of salaries in universities5 minutes ago
-
Semester Projects Exhibition held at SSUET5 minutes ago
-
Easter celebrated amid tight security15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion shines at MATTA Fair 202525 minutes ago
-
PHA directed to improve greenbelts, parks and intersections35 minutes ago
-
ITP vows zero tolerance for illegal parking in capital35 minutes ago
-
Islamabad hosts vibrant "Flower and Birds" exhibition 202535 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to eradicating dengue: CEO Health35 minutes ago
-
FC man martyred in Lakki Marwat attack35 minutes ago
-
Teenager shot dead35 minutes ago
-
ISSI-PAIDAR commemorate Zimbabwe’s National Day35 minutes ago