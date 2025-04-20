WASA directed to complete desilting before monsoon season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad has been directed to complete desilting of sewerage channels and drains before monsoon rains.

A WASA spokesman said that during an online meeting, Director General WASA Authority Punjab Tayyab Fareed said that efficient and rapid drainage during the monsoon season must be ensured at all costs.

The DG WASA also directed authorities to mobilize and utilize all available resources for timely water disposal.

The spokesman said that DG Tayyab Fareed was briefed on the pre-monsoon preparations by WASA Faisalabad particularly the special desilting campaign for sewer lines and main channels.

The DG appreciated the initiative and directed that the desilting process must be fully completed before the onset of the monsoon season so as to ensure provision of high-quality drainage services during heavy rains.

He also directed the WASA body to work on enhancing their revenue recovery efforts to further improve water supply and sanitation services. In this connection, the field staff was also directed to take strict legal action against defaulters, the WASA spokesman added.