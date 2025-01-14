WASA Directed To Complete Desilting By Jan31
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 08:31 PM
Deputy Commissioner Cap. (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has given a deadline to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete de-silting by January 31
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap. (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has given a deadline to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete de-silting by January 31.
Presiding over a meeting to review the latest de-silting situation of drains here on Tuesday, he ordered to complete de-silting work by dividing it into three parts.
He also sought daily and weekly reports about the de-silting of drains, streets and trunk sever.
There should be not a single drain in the city without cleansing before next monsoon, he strictly ordered.
He also issued necessary directions to WASA, Municipal coordination and PHA for strong coordination.
