WASA directed to complete desilting by Jan31

Deputy Commissioner Cap. (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has given a deadline to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete de-silting by January 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap. (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has given a deadline to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete de-silting by January 31.

Presiding over a meeting to review the latest de-silting situation of drains here on Tuesday, he ordered to complete de-silting work by dividing it into three parts.

He also sought daily and weekly reports about the de-silting of drains, streets and trunk sever.

There should be not a single drain in the city without cleansing before next monsoon, he strictly ordered.

He also issued necessary directions to WASA, Municipal coordination and PHA for strong coordination.