WASA directed to devise comprehensive monsoon plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officers for devising a comprehensive and useful monsoon drainage plan so that early disposal of stagnant water could be ensured from low-lying areas in case of torrential rain.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting which was held to review preparations of WASA for next monsoon season. Deputy Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar, Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chathha and other officers were present in the meeting.

The FDA Director General emphasized that monsoon plan should be flawless in all aspects for ensuring smooth drainage of rainwater.

He stressed for keeping open eye on rain forecast during current season and said that all arrangements of WASA should be put on high alert for quick response.

He urged for quality cleanliness of sewer system and said that desilting work should be completed well before time and no excuse of current lockdown would be entertained.

He said that all precautionary measures against coronavirus threat should be adopted during service delivery and desilting of waste water channels and drains.

The Director General FDA advised that comprehensive strategy should be followed to make monsoon plan successful and said that close liaison should be ensured with Metropolitan Corporation, Solid Waste Management Company (FWMC), Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Highways Department in this regard.