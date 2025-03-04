Open Menu

WASA Directed To Ensure Best Water Supply And Drainage Facilities During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 11:05 PM

Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Muhammad Saleem Ashraf Tuesday directed the officials concerned to provide better water, sewage and drainage facilities to the public during the holy month of Ramazan

According to the statement issued here, the Sewerage Directorate had been made obligated to conduct a special survey of mosques during the month of Ramazan and ensure that no sewage water stagnates anywhere.

The sewerage directorate was further directed to cover and ensure the cleanliness of all manholes.

As per the instructions given to the Water Supply Directorate, the operating hours of tube wells should be arranged in such a way that water supply is ensured during Sehri and Iftar times.

In addition, water supply should be ensured during prayer times in mosques.

All concerned directors, deputy directors and assistant directors had been instructed to resolve all water and sewage complaints promptly during the holy month of Ramazan.

Special instructions have been given to the Director Admin WASA to ensure the attendance of all relevant field staff.

The MD WASA appealed to the citizens to use water judiciously and avoid unnecessary wastage of water for the smooth supply of water during Ramazan.

