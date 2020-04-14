UrduPoint.com
WASA Directed To Ensure Uninterrupted Water Supply

Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:36 PM

Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the WASA officers for delivering uninterrupted service of water supply and waste water disposal facilities to the citizens during the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus threat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the WASA officers for delivering uninterrupted service of water supply and waste water disposal facilities to the citizens during the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus threat.

He was presiding over a meeting at WASA main office to review WASA services and issues of dues recovery. DMD WASA Jabbar Anwar, Directors Shoaib Rasheed, Jhonsen Haroon Gill, Sheharyar, Ikram Ullah, Haroon Raza, Deputy Director Admn FDA Yasir Ijaz Chathha and other officers were present in the meeting.

FDA Director General said that demand of drinking water had been increased manifolds due to stay of citizens at homes as a part of precautionary measures against coronavirus. He said that appropriate and acceptable schedule of water supply should be implemented to meet the requirements of citizens and complaints in this regard should be redressed immediately.

He said that the complaints cell should be remained active and it should immediately react in case of chocking of sewage line at any place. He said that no manhole should be seen without lid anywhere in the city.

DG FDA said that monsoon desilting plan-B should be implemented with adoption of safety measures against coronavirus. He said that viable strategy should be followed in the wake of decreasing revenue recovery due to lockdown.

He said that the facilities of hands washing with disinfecting water being provided by WASA at public places should be continued besides extending other administrative support to the district administration relating to preventive and precautionary measures against coronavirus.

