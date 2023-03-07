WASA directed to public defaulters' list

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Multan Division, ordered the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to display its defaulters' list on electronic and print social media.

While chairing a meeting here Tuesday, he directed to recover its utility bills both from residential and commercial consumers through prompt action.

"It is imperative for citizens to know about WASA defaulters.

WASA should outsource its recovery process to a third party", said Khattak.

He also directed to disconnect the connections of defaulters. Without improving recovery targets, the solution to WASA's problems is impossible, added the Commissioner.

He said WASA is needed to take urgent steps to make it a strong department.

DC Multan Umar Jahangir, DG MDA Zahid Ikram, MD Wasa, and officers of concerned departments were present on the occasion.