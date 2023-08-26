Open Menu

WASA Directed To Remain Alert To Avoid Urban Flooding

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 08:43 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi to remain alert to cope with urban flooding, particularly in low-lying areas near Nullah Lai.

According to a WASA spokesman, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad during a visit on Saturday inspected the heavy machinery of WASA at Liaquat Bagh Office.

The Advisor also visited Nullah Lai and checked the ongoing cleanliness operation being conducted to clear Nullah Lai.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the upcoming rain spell.

He appreciated all the arrangements of the agency to avoid urban flooding in the city during the Monsoon.

Kanwar Dilshad said that due to the best possible arrangements made before the start of Monsoon rains, this year, there was no emergency and the situation remained under control, particularly during heavy rains.

Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Tanveer informed that all the obstacles in the flow of water developed due to the last heavy rain spell were being removed utilizing heavy machinery.

