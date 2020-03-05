WASA directed to take prompt measure for drain out rainwater

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has directed the WASA authorities to take prompt measures for the drain out the rainwater.

He directed that WASA should ensure the drainage of rainy water as soon as possible and allthe available resources should be utilized in this regard. He said that special attention shouldbe paid on the low-lying areas.