UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Directed To Take Prompt Measure For Drain Out Rainwater

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

WASA directed to take prompt measure for drain out rainwater

LAHORE, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has directed the WASA authorities to take prompt measures for the drain out the rainwater.

He directed that WASA should ensure the drainage of rainy water as soon as possible and allthe available resources should be utilized in this regard. He said that special attention shouldbe paid on the low-lying areas.

Related Topics

Water Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Housing

Recent Stories

UAE healthcare systems are equipped to handle COVI ..

11 minutes ago

Tilal grants two plots of land to Victoria Interna ..

11 minutes ago

Leading Arab social media influencers inspire yout ..

11 minutes ago

Arab countries fighting fierce e-war, ministers ag ..

11 minutes ago

Global leaders at IGCF 2020: Government communicat ..

11 minutes ago

Merit, transparency crucial for development of sec ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.