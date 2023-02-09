WASA disconnects 116 illegal connections

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected connections of 116 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish while presiding over the meeting directed the officials to ensure 100 percent recovery from the defaulters.

The teams have accelerated the campaign against defaulters and brought the 604 illegal teams into the billing network, disconnected 557 connections and sent 76 mega defaulters's challan to the court during the current week.

Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmad said that the special disconnection teams along with the police force were active in the recovery of pending dues.

The WASA consumers were given a deadline to ensure submitting their dues and get their sewerage and water supply connections regularised to avert any inconvenience.