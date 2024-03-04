Open Menu

WASA Disconnects 1316 Connections Over Default

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:23 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 1316 consumers over default during the ongoing crackdown against defaulters in the last 15 days.

In line with special directives of the Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, the recovery department has speed up crackdown against defaulters.

The recovery teams have launched a special crackdown against defaulters to recover pending dues.

During the last 15-days, the teams have disconnected connections of 1316 defaulters while pending dues of

Rs 169.1 million has also been recovered during February.

The MD WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish has directed recovery teams to continue crackdown to improve recovery target and disconnect connections of defaulters without any discrimination.

