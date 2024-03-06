Open Menu

WASA Disconnects 132 Connections Of Defaulters

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 06:56 PM

WASA disconnects 132 connections of defaulters

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 132 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 3.8 million in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 132 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 3.8 million in a day.

The recovery performance meeting of recovery section was held led by Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam here on Wednesday.

He directed officials to launch effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters and to accelerate disconnection drive.

He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.

On this occasion, Deputy Directors recovery Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Arshad, assistant directors recovery and others were present.

The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.

Related Topics

Water Circle All Million

Recent Stories

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars toni ..

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight

2 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer ..

Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes

11 minutes ago
 Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

11 minutes ago
 PM directs payment of compensation for damaged hou ..

PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 11

4 minutes ago
 SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry ..

SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry sector

4 minutes ago
 23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized

23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized

4 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicita ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Saraiki community on Sarai ..

4 minutes ago
 NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

11 minutes ago
 Development, welfare of city being made: DC

Development, welfare of city being made: DC

11 minutes ago
 DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local governme ..

DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election

35 minutes ago
 Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI cou ..

Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI countries

35 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricin ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan