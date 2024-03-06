WASA Disconnects 132 Connections Of Defaulters
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 132 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 3.8 million in a day
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 132 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 3.8 million in a day.
The recovery performance meeting of recovery section was held led by Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam here on Wednesday.
He directed officials to launch effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters and to accelerate disconnection drive.
He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.
On this occasion, Deputy Directors recovery Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Arshad, assistant directors recovery and others were present.
The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight
Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes
Relief to people first priority: Commissioner
PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 11
SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry sector
23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Saraiki community on Sarai ..
NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium
Development, welfare of city being made: DC
DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election
Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI countries
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Relief to people first priority: Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 114 minutes ago
-
23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Saraiki community on Saraiki Culture Day4 minutes ago
-
Development, welfare of city being made: DC11 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election35 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricing35 minutes ago
-
Ibad asks PTI to withdraw protest call35 minutes ago
-
SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness workshop on "Green Initiatives in Hospitals"35 minutes ago
-
Two more women become members of KP assembly52 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents52 minutes ago
-
Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted52 minutes ago