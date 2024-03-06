WASA disconnects 132 connections of defaulters

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 132 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 3.8 million in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 132 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 3.8 million in a day.

The recovery performance meeting of recovery section was held led by Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam here on Wednesday.

He directed officials to launch effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters and to accelerate disconnection drive.

He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.

On this occasion, Deputy Directors recovery Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Arshad, assistant directors recovery and others were present.

The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.