WASA Disconnects 142 Connections Of Defaulters
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 10:07 PM
Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected 142 connections of defaulters during a special crackdown launched across the city on Wednesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected 142 connections of defaulters during a special crackdown launched across the city on Wednesday.
In line with special directives of the Managing Director (WASA) Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, the recovery team of WASA has speed up action defaulters to recover pending dues from consumers.
In this regard, a special crackdown was carried out in the city in which the recovery teams disconnected connections of 142 defaulters.
Later, presiding over a meeting, the MD WASA was informed that bills were also issued to 40 new commercial connections and 127 domestic connections in the ongoing month.
He directed officers concerned to utilize all possible resources to achieve the recovery target of the ongoing month and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
Recent Stories
Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable soci ..
Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Waziristan operation
PA approves Rs 358 bln grant as supplementary budget
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative
NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenge ..
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD
Four robbers arrested in Lahore
AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance
Mehran University’s students secure first position in Sindh games
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled
MNS university sign MoU with private industry on environment project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable societies4 minutes ago
-
Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Waziristan operation2 minutes ago
-
PA approves Rs 358 bln grant as supplementary budget3 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative5 minutes ago
-
NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK5 minutes ago
-
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenges5 minutes ago
-
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD7 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled5 minutes ago
-
MNS university sign MoU with private industry on environment project5 minutes ago
-
PPP accuses PTI of undermining national sovereignty5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs43 minutes ago