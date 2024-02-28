WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected 142 connections of defaulters during a special crackdown launched across the city on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected 142 connections of defaulters during a special crackdown launched across the city on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the Managing Director (WASA) Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, the recovery team of WASA has speed up action defaulters to recover pending dues from consumers.

In this regard, a special crackdown was carried out in the city in which the recovery teams disconnected connections of 142 defaulters.

Later, presiding over a meeting, the MD WASA was informed that bills were also issued to 40 new commercial connections and 127 domestic connections in the ongoing month.

He directed officers concerned to utilize all possible resources to achieve the recovery target of the ongoing month and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.