WASA Disconnects 144 Connections Over Default
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected 144 commercial and domestic connections over default during the ongoing crackdown against defaulters.
In line with special directives of the Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, the recovery department has launched a special crackdown against defaulters.
The team recovered the default amount of over Rs 7 million while disconnected 144 commercial and domestic connections over default.
Presiding over a meeting to review performance of the recovery teams here on Tuesday, the Deputy Managing Director Engineering and Chairman Recovery Committee directed teams to bring more improvement in performance and ensure maximum recovery during the ongoing month.
He was informed in the meeting that the teams have recovered over Rs five million from the defaulters during the ongoing crackdown.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ali Madad vows to make Agriculture ideal Dept4 minutes ago
-
Sindh University hosts symposium to combat violence against women, children14 minutes ago
-
Balochistan's lawmakers call for development initiatives in province14 minutes ago
-
AC visits Shalimar Zone to check notified price lists14 minutes ago
-
PILDAT delegation visits KPCVE24 minutes ago
-
Operation against profiteers, hoarders continues24 minutes ago
-
Agriculture, IT sectors hold potential to contribute significantly to country's economic growth: Min ..24 minutes ago
-
Board adopts zero tolerance policy against cheating mafia: Chairman RBISE24 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh24 minutes ago
-
Implementation of revised rates of Roti, Naan being ensured: DC54 minutes ago
-
District admin launches crackdown against meat price, substandard chicken sales54 minutes ago
-
Online taxi driver commit suicide in Karachi54 minutes ago