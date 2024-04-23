WASA disconnects 144 connections over default

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected 144 commercial and domestic connections over default during the ongoing crackdown against defaulters.

In line with special directives of the Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, the recovery department has launched a special crackdown against defaulters.

The team recovered the default amount of over Rs 7 million while disconnected 144 commercial and domestic connections over default.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of the recovery teams here on Tuesday, the Deputy Managing Director Engineering and Chairman Recovery Committee directed teams to bring more improvement in performance and ensure maximum recovery during the ongoing month.

He was informed in the meeting that the teams have recovered over Rs five million from the defaulters during the ongoing crackdown.