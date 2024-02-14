WASA disconnects 155 connections of defaulters

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 08:22 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams have disconnected 155 connections of defaulters and recovered Rs 3 million in a day.

This was stated in a meeting held under supervision of Deputy Managing Director Engineering and chairman recovery committee Jawad Kaleemullah here on Wednesday.

He directed officials to launch an effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters and to accelerate the disconnection drive.

He ordered to detect illegal connections and to improve the performance further regarding recovery.

On this occasion, Deputy Directors Recovery Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Arshad, Assistant Directors Recovery and others

were present.

All circle incharges presented survey and performance reports regarding recovery.

