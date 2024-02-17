WASA Disconnects 158 Connections Of Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 07:51 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams have disconnected 158 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs five million in two days.
This was stated in a meeting held under the supervision of Deputy Managing Director Engineering and Chairman Recovery Committee Jawad Kaleemullah to review the performance of the recovery section.
He directed officials to launch an effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters and to accelerate the disconnection drive.
He also ordered to detection of illegal connections and improved the performance further regarding recovery.
On this occasion, Director Recovery and Engineering Abdul Salam, Deputy Directors Recovery Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Arshad, Assistant Directors Recovery, and others were present.
All circles incharges presented surveys and performance reports regarding recovery.
Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish directed the recovery section to ensure maximum recovery the month of February.
