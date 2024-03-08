Open Menu

WASA Disconnects 163 Connections Of Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams have disconnected 163 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 3.7 million in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams have disconnected 163 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 3.7 million in a day.

The disconnection teams of recovery section led by Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam remained active against defaulters.

On this occasion, the defaulters were given deadline to ensure payment of pending dues otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.

