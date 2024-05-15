WASA Disconnects 165 Connections Of Defaulters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams Wednesday disconnected 165 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs five million in a day
While presiding over a meeting director engineering and recovery Abdul Salam, he directed officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters.
He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance.
The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery. He directed recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during the month of May.
