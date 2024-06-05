WASA disconnects 166 connections over default

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected 166 commercial and domestic connections over default during the ongoing crackdown against defaulters over the last three days.

In line with the special directives of the Managing Director, WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, the recovery department launched a special crackdown against defaulters. The team recovered the default amount of over Rs four million while disconnecting 166 commercial and domestic connections over default.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the recovery teams here on Wednesday, the Deputy Managing Director of Engineering and Chairman of the of the Recovery Committee directed teams to bring more improvement in performance and ensure maximum recovery during the ongoing month.

He was informed in the meeting that the teams had recovered over Rs four million from the defaulters during the ongoing crackdown over the last three days.