WASA disconnects 182 connections of defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected 182 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 5.8 million in a day.

The crackdown against defaulters was underway without any discrimination over not paying sewerage and water supply bills.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish directed recovery officials to accelerate disconnection drive and detect illegal connections on daily basis.

The survey report and recovery performance report was presented to Deputy Director recovery Muhammad Arshad.

He directed the recovery section to ensure maximum collection of recovery in the month of March.

