Open Menu

WASA Disconnects 183 Connections Of Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM

WASA disconnects 183 connections of defaulters

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 183 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs five million in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 183 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs five million in a day.

These views were expressed by Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday.

He directed officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters.

He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.

The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.

He directed recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of May.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Water Circle May All Million

Recent Stories

Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly ..

Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers

6 minutes ago
 FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Inform ..

FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year

6 minutes ago
 Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity i ..

Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area

6 minutes ago
 Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Go ..

Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan

10 minutes ago
 All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi

All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi

10 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case of missing person

IHC adjourns case of missing person

10 minutes ago
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo co ..

2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes

35 minutes ago
 Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public s ..

Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service

10 minutes ago
 Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

10 minutes ago
 Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS

Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS

16 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

35 minutes ago
 Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance ..

Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance Minister

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan