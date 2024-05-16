WASA Disconnects 183 Connections Of Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 183 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs five million in a day.
These views were expressed by Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday.
He directed officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters.
He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.
The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.
He directed recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of May.
APP/sak
