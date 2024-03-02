WASA Disconnects 190 Connections Of Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams have disconnected 190 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 5 million in two days
This was stated in a meeting held under supervision of Deputy Managing Director Engineering and Chairman Recovery Committee Jawad Kaleemullah here Saturday to review the performance of recovery section.
He directed officials to launch effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters and to accelerate disconnection drive.
He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance regarding recovery.
On this occasion, Director Recovery and Engineering Abdul Salam, Deputy Directors recovery Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Arshad, assistant directors recovery and others were present.
The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.
