WASA Disconnects 192 Connections Over Default
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 10:38 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have disconnected 192 commercial and domestic connections over default during the ongoing crackdown against defaulters.
In line with special directives of the Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan, the recovery department has launched a special crackdown against defaulters.
The team recovered the default amount of over Rs 6.4 million and also disconnected 192 commercial and domestic connections over default.
Presiding over a meeting to review performance of the recovery teams here on Wednesday, the Director Recovery Abdul Salam directed teams to bring more improvement in performance and ensure maximum recovery during the ongoing month.
