WASA, Disconnects 22 Water Connections Of 22 Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 07:32 PM

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Wednesday launched a crackdown against defaulters and disconnected 22 water connections over non-payment of dues

WASA spokesman Umer Farooq told APP that the water recovery Cell of the agency headed by the Director Revenue Irfan Ahmed, on the directives of Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood, carried out a drive against non-payers in the area of Commercial market,7th road, Chandani Chowk, Raja Bazaar, and Mohanpura and recovered an amount of Rs 700,000 from the defaulters.

Umer informed that 11 motor pumps were also confiscated while notices were issued to 40 defaulters on the assurance of paying the dues within a month.

He said the all-out efforts were made to ensure timely water and sanitation bills were delivered to consumers and urged the users to pay their bills in time to avoid any inconvenience.

