WASA disconnects 26 illegal water connections; recovered Rs 233,440

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in its ongoing drive against illegal connection holders, disconnected 26 water connections here on Saturday.

Director WASA Umer Farooq while talking to APP said that today WASA has severed notices to 25 water connection holders over non-payment while as many as 13 suction motors have been confiscated in various parts of the city.

Umer informed an amount of Rs 233,440 has also been recovered from the defaulters pending for the last many years.

The Director said the operation would continue against illegal water theft and the defaulters, adding, their water connections would be disconnected if they failed to pay their dues.

