WASA Disconnects 341 Connections Over Default In Three Days

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 341 defaulters in last three days during the ongoing special recovery campaign by the department in which the connections of the defaulters were being disconnected without any discrimination.

In line with special directives of the Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, the recovery department under the supervision of Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam, launched a special crackdown against defaulters. The recovery teams visiting different areas on daily basis during which they ensure maximum recovery from defaulters and also disconnecting connections of the defaulters.

During the last three days, the recovery section have recovered over Rs 9.3 million from defaulters and also disconnected connections of 341 defaulters.

The MD WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish has directed recovery teams to speed action against defaulters and disconnected their connections without any discrimination.

He said that 100 percent recovery would be ensured from defaulters under zero tolerance policy adding that increasing self-income of the department was need of hour and there would be no compromise on it.

