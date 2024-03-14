Open Menu

WASA Disconnects 399 Connections Of Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 399 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered Rs 11.6 million in three days.

This was stated in a meeting held under supervision of Deputy Managing Director Engineering and chairman recovery committee Jawad Kaleemullah to review the performance of recovery section.

He directed officials to launch effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters and to accelerate disconnection drive.

He ordered to detect illegal connections and  improve the performance further regarding recovery.

On this occasion, Director Recovery and Engineering Abdul Salam, Deputy Directors recovery Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Arshad, assistant directors recovery and others were present.

The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.

