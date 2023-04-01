WASA disconnects 581 defaulters connections in March

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said that the agency had disconnected 581connections of defaulters during the month of March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said that the agency had disconnected 581connections of defaulters during the month of March .

Presiding over a meeting to review weekly performance of all towns here on Saturday, the MD said that Nishtar town had made a recovery of Rs 127 million during the month of February.

He said that in one week WASA, Lahore had carried out desilting of 47 km long sewers.

Ghufran Ahmad had directed the officers of operation wings to expedite the desilting work.

All town directors had been directed to complete targets of desilting drains and sewerage lines.

He also appreciated the officers for showing good performance during recent rain spells.